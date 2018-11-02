Sinanan on Laventille barricade: I haven't seen any petition

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan this afternoon said he had not received a petition by Rock City, Laventille residents calling for the placement of barricades along Erica Street to stop gang members from carrying out drive-by shootings.

According to Snr Supt of Port of Spain Divisionof the TT Police Service, Floris Hodge-Griffith, she received the petition from residents some time last month and forwarded it to the ministry as the movement of traffic barricades would require their approval, but Sinanan said he has yet to see it.

He also said it was not legal for residents to block a public road.

"I haven't seen any petition, but you can't block a public road. Once I see it, I will send it to the technical department for consideration, but as of now I haven't seen it."