San Fernando fishermen want meeting with fisheries minister

King’s Wharf, San Fernando

FISHERMEN from the San Fernando Fishing Co-operative Society are calling for an immediate meeting with Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat and all relevant stakeholders of the San Fernando Waterfront Redevelopment project.

The fishermen complained that survey works are being done at King’s Wharf and accused the authority of failing to consult with them on the project. About three weeks ago, a huge billboard about the project was erected at King’s Wharf near the fishing port with no mention of fishing or fishermen.

Speaking yesterday on behalf of the fishermen, president of the society Salim Gool told Newsday that a letter dated April 23 was sent to Rambharat for his intervention given that fishermen fall under his ministry. To date, the minister has not responded. Gool and secretary, Imran Ali, signed the letter.

“The billboard says the project was approved by ‘you’. Who is you? This fish market built in 1924, was the first in the country so we are important stakeholders in this project. From then to now, about five billion of different type of fish passed through here to feed the nation as well as people abroad,” Gool said. Disgruntled fishermen told Newsday that while they support the project, the fishing facilities must be upgraded as part of that development.

“We are not stopping or standing in the way of development. We want them to build the facilities in such a beautiful way that it would match with the development. For the past week people have been surveying and we don’t know what is going on,” Gool said.

Fishermen accused some officials of wanting to remove fishermen from the area and so are not addressing the issues. It is based on that the fishermen decided to seek the help of Rambharat whom they said is supposed to be seeking their interests.

When contacted, Rambharat replied: “The project falls under the Ministry of Planning and Development. At the appropriate time, consultations will be held with the stakeholders. The project is still at the development stage.”