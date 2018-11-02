Reggae on the Beach is back

Beres Hammond

REG­GAE lovers are an­tic­i­pat­ing an epic night of reg­gae mu­sic at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park (PPHP) this weekend when BWV Entertainment presents its Reggae on the Beach 2018 concert.

The event titled Melody, Spice and Harmony- Re-ignite takes place tomorrow in the form of Reggae Beach Party, featuring reggae acts Beres Hammond, Richie Spice and Jamelody backed with live bands.

Event organiser Ancil Thorne said Reggae on The Beach was born out of the idea to infuse the sweet melodies and sultry sound of reggae music with an atmosphere that was scenic, calming, relaxed and provides a sense of “get-away.”

“The event is infectious whereby we know reggae music appeals to a cross section of people. It is something that people look forward to, where they know they can come and have enjoyable music, music that they know and can sing along to,” he said.

Thorne is urging reggae lovers to come out for the show’s which he said is offering, “A full concert performance from all artistes within an environment filled with love and love music whereby they can throw their heads back and sing along... music that unites the masses. All the artistes are known for their positive music which inspire.”

He pointed out that the last Reggae on the Beach concert was held in 2015 as the team needed to undertake a study aimed at identifying the event’s strengths and weaknesses, as well as its opportunities and threats.

“We were in search for other artistes to take Reggae on the Beach to another level… the first issue was that the usual time, July/August period is the same time that most of the reggae artistes tour Europe so the accessibility for the artistes was limited. This coupled with the downturn in the economy, we had to take into consideration the visitor participation, as visitor arrivals had dropped tremendously as a result of the whole air/ sea transportation situation and we really didn’t want to take the chance. And after doing that analysis, we decided to hold off until things were in a much better place ensuring that we had the best artistes possible to take the event to a higher level,” Thorne said.

Gates open at 8 pm and showtime is 9 pm.