Protests in Point Fortin, La Brea on hold

THERE will be no protests today and by residents of La Brea and Point Fortin who are supporting taxi drivers in their plight for better road conditions.

The decision came on Wednesday evening after the president of the Point Fortin/San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association, John David, and other members met with Point Fortin MP Edmund Dillion, at his constituency office in Point Fortin.

“Mr Dillon promised to meet with the Works and Transport Minister on the issue.

He said he will get back to us on Friday. We are not bullying or intimidating anyone. We just want our plight highlighted and to get the road fixed,” said taxi driver Jason Nath.

On Wednesday from about 5 am, residents staged protests calling for the Government to fix deplorable road conditions.

They blocked the Southern Main Road and the main entrance and exit points causing a traffic pile-up for a few hours.

That protest was in support of the taxi drivers who have been protesting for better road conditions.

Since the start of the month, taxi drivers began to protest by withholding their services.

At about 11 am on Wednesday Point Fortin mayor Abdon Mason met with disgruntled taxi drivers.

Mason said he took copious notes of their concerns which he forwarded to the MP. By evening the taxi drivers met with the MP and expressed their concerns.