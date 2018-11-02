Police drones at Divali Nagar

Acting ASP Richard Smith said there will be a strategic police presence, including the use of drones for surveillance in central Trinidad during Divali Nagar festivities in Narsaloo Ramaya Road, Endeavour, Chaguanas.

He said this at the weekly police media briefing at the Police Administration Building at corner Edward & Sackville Streets, Port of Spain.

Smith said this will ensure safe movement of drivers and pedestrians and attendees which are anticipated to number over 10,000 from north, central and south Trinidad. The general public are asked to like and follow the TTPS on social media for the latest news and information on matters of interest to the general public.

He said the public should be aware of "no parking" signs, and they should be assured of heightened surveillance with the use of drones, a mobile unit, and anti- crime initiatives to cater for people shopping during the Divali season.

The police said the public should do the following to ensure safety:

- Secure valuables at all times

- Do not leave items such as laptops or handbags visible in their vehicles

- Do not leave your children unattended

- Do not expose large sums of cash when making purchases

- Always be vigilant of surroundings

- Cooperate with the police