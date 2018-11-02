PM: Greenvale flooding solution ignored by PP

PM Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister today said the former People's Partnership (PP)government ignored an engineering solution which could have prevented the major flooding which occurred recently in Greenvale.

Dr Rowley also said it is not feasible to relocate communities like Greenvale because solutions can be found to mitigate flooding in their areas. He made these statement at a news conference at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre.

Rowley said a letter from Trinity Housing Limited to the PP offered an engineering solution for flooding in Greenvale. He said this letter noted there were two flooding incidents in 2009 and another on May 26, 2010, two days after the PP won that year's general election.

Rowley said this advice was ignored and his predecessor was parading in flood waters in tall boots. He said the People's National Movement will now look at this solution which the PP ignored as it seeks to address flooding in Greenvale.

He explained the Works and Transport Ministry's drainage division had been given this assignment. Rowley also slammed the PP for spending $120 million to acquire lands in Eden Gardens, Freeport, instead of using that money to address flooding in Greenvale and elsewhere. The PM said the population needs to take all attempts by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, the United National Congress and its allies to blame the PNM for flooding with "a mouthful of salt." "You are talking to the wrong people," Rowley told reporters after he and Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis outlined the history of the Greenvale housing project.