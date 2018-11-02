NDATT mourns Cambridge

Patrick Cambridge

THE National Drama Association (NDATT ) mourns the death of theatre pioneer Patrick Cambridge, who died on October 18. Cambridge was instrumental in the founding of the association.

Past NDATT president Dr Efebo Wilkinson said in a media release, “With Pearl Eintou Springer and Dominic Kallipersad, Patrick Cambridge was a founding member of Caribbean Theatre Guild, a company founded by the late Slade Hopkinson. Patrick was also a founding executive member of the NDATT. He served as vice president and chairman of the festival committee for multiple terms.”

Actor Michael Cherrie said he was shocked and saddened to hear of Cambridge’s death. “He was an honest man, unassuming, humble but a steadfast, tireless soldier in the theatre. He was a great support for many companies and artists. An indispensable part of our work in the arts for many, many years.”

Cambridge was an actor, stage manager, a member of the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) stage management team and a past student of St George’s College, Barataria.

Producer Norvan Fullerton said Cambridge will be sorely missed. “I worked with Patrick throughout the years with Best Village, with Malick Folk Performing Company, and in Carnival. As a matter of fact, he was serving on a small committee that we had, which was working on the showcasing of the traditional mas...on Carnival Monday. He was the official stage manager for all the NCC shows for Carnival Monday and Tuesday and was also the stage manager for Canboulay. He was also a judge in the Best Village Competition.

“Patrick was a committed, disciplined person, a jovial person to be around and he had a nice sense of humour. He was the life of the party, a lot of people didn’t know Patrick used to have a good time with the boys. Once he retired, out of the blue he’d give me a call to stay in touch. We’re really going to miss him.”

NDATT extended its condolences to Cambridge’s family and friends.