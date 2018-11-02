National awardee shot dead at home ….Ex-prisoner killed at bar

A poster of an advertisement by the National Gas Company congratulating Haseena Ali on her Public Service Medal of Merit award in 2012.

National award recipient Hassena Ali was shot and killed this evening.

Sources said Ali, who received a Public Service Medal of Merit award in 2012, was attacked by two people she hired to power wash her Freeport home. They then set her house on fire.

There were also reports that a man, recently released from prison, was shot dead at a bar in Marabella tonight. Three people were wounded in the shooting.