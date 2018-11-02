Mottley: ‘We can save TT’

ORTT MOMENT: Wendell Mottley displays his Order of the Republic of Trindad and Tobago medal yesterday at President’s House.

DESPITE the gloom, this country can be saved, declared former PNM finance minister Wendell Mottley yesterday as he received the nation’s top honour, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT). It was bestowed on him at a function at President’s House hosted by President Paula-Mae Weekes and attended by the Prime Minister and Chief Justice.

While Mottley had told a reporter that youngsters should seek out mentors, Newsday asked if social breakdown would deter individuals from becoming mentors.

Mottley replied by commenting on the state of society and saying hope is not lost.

“I remember we went through similar trying times back in the 1980s and 1990s. People were equally despairing. They thought Trinidad had reached a dead end.

“But, the spirit of the time, I am convinced we are a genius of a people. I really am convinced. Something that has drawn all these races and religions together and mixed us, something guides us at the right moment....I believe that similar to the mid-nineties, we are at such a tipping point again, and I look forward to the leadership coming from the younger generation that will make me feel people of my age have passed the baton and they can live comfortably with that thought.”

Mottley keenly welcomed his ORTT award.

“It’s as heavy as my Olympic and Commonwealth medals.”

Mottley won silver medals in the Tokyo Olympics in 1964 in the 400 yards and 4x400 relay events. He also won two gold medals at the 1966 British Empire and Commonwealth Games in the 440 yards and the 4×440 relay.

“I am deeply honoured. Sincerely. You can’t imagine. The fact is, I am a nationalist and I can think of no better reward for the service I gave to TT willingly, because I am deeply committed to this country.”

He said he loved this country’s byways and its jungles, to show how honoured he felt to receive his award. Asked for his advice to youngsters, he espoused the value of mentorship.

“Guidance, that is the question. Always be conscious that many thoughts go through your mind. Some are weak and banal, but always, in every one of us, I am convinced there is something powerful that is guiding us. Don’t listen to the weak and banal; listen to that guiding angel and then seek mentorship. I can’t stress that more strongly. There are people out there, if you show a little spark and initiative, who will seek to help you along.”

Mottley attributed his success to self-drive and his own mentors.

“Looking back, there has always been something that has been driving me, pushing me, in my career in athletics, through university, through business and politics. But at a moment like this I do recognise that in spite of that little driver up here, there have always been mentors that have made my path easier.”

Mottley named them as: “QRC days, Boy Scouts, with mentors like Mervyn McComie, Terry Inniss. Early days, track and field at QRC, guys like Leroy Williams and the sports masters Grell and Springer. Then on to Yale (University): my old Polish Catholic coach Bob Gingar.

“Through careers in business, with Percy Bain, Sydney Knox, Krishna Narinesingh, the old Point Lisas Crew, Bobby Montano. More recently in business, Credit Suisse, Biyo Gundessie.

“More recently in politics, who allowed me to really contribute: (the late PM) George Chambers above all. But then also, early mentors who saw and protected me from making colossal errors, (the late ministers) Errol (Mahabir) and Kamal (Mohammed), I remember very, very fondly.”

He also recalled working with former PM Patrick Manning and former energy minister Dr Lenny Saith. “These were people who pointed me in the right direction and picked me up off the floor when I was about to make serious errors.”