Moonilal sent to Privileges C'ttee over 'threatening' comment

MP for Oropouche East Roodal Moonilal. Photo by Azlan Mohammed

Speaker Brigid Annisette-George has referred Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal to Parliament's Privileges Committee over a comment he made to Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds.

During a sitting of the House of Representatives in October, Moonilal said across the floor, "Snake have some lead for you.”

Leader of Government Business and Arouca-Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis raised the issue of privilege five days later, on October 15.

In her ruling today, Annisette-George said she viewed the video footage and listened to the audio from that day's sitting.

"I have also read the Hansard of the proceedings," she said. "The words attributed to the Member for Oropouche East in the matter raised by the Member for Arouca-Maloney were in fact uttered. I am also satisfied that several other members heard the comment."

Annisette-George said the matter was a serious one, "as there is absolutely no place for violent or threatening language in this House. The statement made, when placed into context as presented by the member for Arouca-Maloney, clearly falls below the esteem and dignity of the Parliament."

Consequently, she said,"in accordance with my duty under Standing Order 32(4), I rule that a prima-facie case of breach of privilege has been made out, and that the incident requires further consideration by the Committee of Privileges."