Joevin available once again for TT team

Joevin Jones

GERMAN-BASED TT footballer Joevin Jones has sent an early signal to national team coach Dennis Lawrence on his availability for the international friendly against Iran, in Tehran, on November 15.

Jones opted out of the October 14 friendly against Thailand at the last minute, forcing Lawrence to enter the match without a replacement, citing personal reasons for his withdrawal.

The 27-year-old is now ready to return to international duty for the TT team that is preparing for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“Myself and Dennis had a long chat and we had a good communication as two professionals and grown men," said Jones on Wednesday. "He understands the situation I was in and where I’m coming from. I paid the price for it. Now I am fully committed to the national team and available for selection again.”

Iran climbed three spots to number 30 on the October FIFA World rankings. Both teams will meet at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran next fortnight.

Iran edged Bolivia 2-1 in their last friendly on October 16 while TT suffered a 1-0 loss to Thailand two days earlier.