Engineer on $2m bail for $1.4m fraud

CHEMICAL engineer Sunil Sookhoo, of Torinston Drive, Chaguanas, was granted $2 million bail today by a magistrate in San Fernando on three charges of laundering $1,478,648 .

Sookhoo, 44, appeared before senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine, who read the charges, the first alleging that on September 22, 2017, he stole $1,478, 648, which was transferred to his account at First Citizens Bank (FCB), Couva, from Trinity Powers Ltd.

A second charge alleged that on September 28, 2017, he engaged in directing a transfer of the rsum into another account at First Citizens Bank in Couva, of which he is the holder.

The third charge alleged that on the same day at Couva, he knowingly had reasonable cause to suspect that the money was obtained from criminal activity by transfering $1.2 million from the FCB account to his account at the Unit Trust Corporation.

Attorney Visham Girwar said Sookhoo is an engineer who was gainfully employed and has no previous convictions. However, he said, engaging the attention of the High Court is a civil lawsuit arising from the alleged transaction.

Cpl Lewis of the Fraud Squad laid the charge. The magistrate granted Sookhoo $2 million bail and transferred the case to the Couva Magistrates' Court, where Sookhoo will appear next Thursday.