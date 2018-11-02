Embassy gifts computers

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith shakes hands with US Embassy Charge' d'Affaires John McIntrye at the OCIU's office in Agra Court in Port of Spain on Monday.

THE United States Embassy on Marli Street in Port of Spain has made a donation of high-tech equipment to the Police Service’s Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU), to assist in its operations.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith met with US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John McIntyre on Monday at the OCIU’s offices at Agra Court in Port of Spain, for the handing over of two computer servers.

The equipment will be used to improve the processing of information into intelligence, to strenthen the OCIU’s ability to tackle drug trafficking, gangs and gang-related activities.

Commissioner Griffith expressed his gratitude to McIntyre, saying the equipment will further enhance the TTPS’ ability to employ intelligence-led policing techniques to eradicate the drug and gun trades in the country.