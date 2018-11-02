Divali Nagarprovides platformfor blind awareness

THE Divali Nagar has provided a platform for the TT Blind Welfare Association to raise awareness and “sensitise the public on blindness.”

Manager of the San Fernando branch of the association Deonarine Ragoo said, for the first time since the nagar began, the association has taken a booth to help generate income.

“Thousands of people pass through the nagar annually and seeing that we do not have an established presence in central Trinidad we thought we could capitalise on this to raise awareness and also generate sales,” Ragoo said.

Although government provides 90 per cent funding, Ragoo said the association still has to come up with the other ten per cent.

“Even though there is a budgeted allocation we do not always get the full amount. Sometimes, depending on the economic circumstances, we have to come up with a little more if there are cutbacks.”

It is for this reason, Ragoo said, he has been trying to strengthen and build relationships by partnering with the Rotary Club, Lions Club, businessmen and politicians to ensure the sustainability of the association.

The association is also working closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure children who function in classrooms for sighted students have the use of Braille and computers so they will not be at a disadvantage.

Ragoo said the response to the booth, which opened on Sunday, has been fair but much more could be achieved if there were volunteers. He encouraged volunteers to register with the association.

“We only have two or three people at out booth during the night, because we still have to operate the branches during the day. At our booth we have forms for people who want to volunteer. We also have forms to register clients and potential clients. We are also talking to people who may have visually-impaired relatives and are encouraging them to register with us.

“We have a variety of basket products on sale and we are distributing literature on blindness and the work of the association. We are giving away Braille alphabets as part of our Braille sensitisation initiative. We also have a donation box and we are asking patrons to show their love and support as they did for the victims of the recent flooding.”

Annually, the southern branch hosts two events for Christmas, a dinner and children’s treat and Ragoo is again calling for citizens to show their generosity.

“Our annual Christmas dinner will take place at the Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba, on December 1. It is being held under the patronage of San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello. Tickets priced at $300 are available at our branches and from the council members.

“On December 8, we will be having our Christmas treat for about 100 visually-impaired children and their siblings. This year we have been given the Bhupsingh Park, Penal, to host the event which will include games, bouncy castles, gift-giving, refreshments and a lot more. We welcome volunteers and donations.

“Of course, we have a variety of baskets which are suitable for Christmas hampers and we are calling on companies who may be distributing hampers to check us out. We also deliver.”

For more info: 681-6963 or 652-2079.