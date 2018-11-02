Decomposing body found in Laventille

Members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) todayfound a body in a shallow grave at Mentor Alley, Laventille.

Residents told police there was a foul smell in the area. Police found the body and cordoned off the area awaiting the arrival of homicide investigators.

The body, which is still in an early stage of decomposition, is believed to be that of Derek Constance, 30, of Gokool Street, Diego Martin.

Police said the rain hampered the investigation, but returned in the afternoon with cadaver dogs and additional equipment to help retrieve the body.

Investigations are continuing.