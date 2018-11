De Fosto dies

The Original De Fosto Himself

Winston Scarborough, better known as The Original De Fosto Himself, died between 9 pm last night and 8 am this morning at his Almond Court home in Morvant.

His son Gabriel, who lived with him, found him motionless in his bed this morning after calling at his door without answer.

Morvant police are at the scene awaiting the district medical officer before his body can be moved.