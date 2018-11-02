CIC progress to Fruta Under-13 quarters

Members of the St Mary’s team before their match against East Mucurapo at the CIC Ground, St Clair.

ST MARY’S joined Fatima and QRC in the naitonal quarter-finals, of the new Fruta-sponsored Form One (Under-13) Football League on October 25.

In a playoff to determine the third qualifier from the North Zone, the Saints took on East Mucurapo at the CIC Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair.

Elijah Wong put St Mary’s ahead before Nigel Lutchman tied the scores, to force the game into kicks from the penalty spot.

Dusan Cooper, Wong, Nathan Young and Jaydan Marin all netted for CIC in the penalty shootout. Kadeem Browne was the only successful kicker for East Mucurapo.