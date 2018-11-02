Chinese businessman robbed at gunpoint

AN ARMED bandit robbed a Chinese businessman of $15,000 and other valuables on Thursday afternoon and destroyed surveillance footage before fleeing the scene.

According to police, at about 4.30 pm Jingluu Zhou, 31, owner of Surprise Wholesale Bar in Diego Martin was at his business place when a man armed with a gun entered and announced a hold-up.

The bandit demanded cash and other valuables from the businessman who became frightened and handed over 15,000 in cash which was hidden behind a metal gate.

The bandit also demanded cell phones and other valuables. Before escaping, he surveillance cameras placed at strategic points in the bar. Zhou later contacted the West End Police and WPC London along with fingerprint experts went to the bar and interviewed several people including the businessman. Up to press time, no arrest was made and investigations are continuing.