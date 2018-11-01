Time to wake up about HIV

Kelvin Charles, left, Chief Secretary of the THA, presents the instrument of appointment to Dr Kale Ferguson, Chairman of Tobago Aids Coordinating Committee.

LAMENTING that in 2018, HIV/AIDS is still seen as taboo, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles on Monday challenged the members of the newly-appointed Tobago AIDS Coordinating Committee (TACC) to reduce stigmatisation and discrimination about the infection on the island.

"Can you imagine a place as small as Tobago with a population of just about 60,000 being adversely impacted by something as controllable as HIV/AIDS?" Charles asked in his feature address.

"That is certainly not the kind of situation we want to have existing here. And therefore the time has come for us to wake up. We have been sleeping too long on this matter."

The launch of the TACC was held at the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Habib Building, Wilson Road, Scarborough.

The 16-member committee is being chaired by physician Dr Kale Ferguson, of the Health Promotion Clinic, Tobago Regional Health Authority.

Saying the Caribbean is the second most infected region in the world in terms of HIV prevalence rates, Charles argued the world has become too advanced to allow for the "unchallenged mindsets of some we encounter here in our country and in Tobago."

Charles said citizens should feel "tremendously blessed and fortunate" to be living in a nation where anti-viral drugs are free to the patients, thus allowing persons to live for a very long time.

"We must not forget that. And in that regard, HIV/AIDS is no longer a death sentence to anyone who contracts it in Trinidad and Tobago. And for that we ought to be grateful."

As the committee begins its mandate to facilitate proper HIV/AIDS coordination in Tobago, Charles urged members to generate public discussions about the infection once again.

He said discussions must take into account a shift in mindsets and culture, a change in sexual behaviour, an overall reduction in stigma and discrimination and the removal of HIV/AIDS discussion from the category of taboo.

He added: "I am fully aware that this is not an overnight process. In fact, it is hard work because change, in itself, is difficult and, more so change is difficult to accept in human beings. But change we must, if we are to experience the results we desire, and if we are to preserve and protect our population."

Saying the operations of the committee must begin quickly, Charles observed that while there is much discussion about cancer and non-communicable diseases, "there is a notable disparity as it relates to HIV/AIDS awareness programmes."

"What about the person living with HIV. Isn't his or her story worth talking to?" he asked.

"I submit it is reasonable to deduce that a shift in mindset and culture towards HIV/AIDS is heavily dependent on increase education and sensitisation."

Charles, in his address, also said HIV/AIDS places additional strain on an already overburdened health sector.

Claiming the under 44 age group is most at risk of contracting the infection, he said: "In case you have not realised, this is the most productive sector in the population. This is essentially the youth population. This sector represents energy, innovation, excitement and adventure.

"Needless to say, it also represents sexual virility and prowess, which often times results in sexual irresponsibility."

He added: "HIV is not a death sentence but adds pressure on the economy through an increased health bill. The more persons living with HIV, the more money has to be spent on health challenges.

"We ought to aim at reducing our health bill by encouraging persons to lead healthy and responsible sexual lives, all in an effort to reduce the economic impact."