Thanks Dr Bailey

THE EDITOR: I want to further highlight the contribution calypsonian and lyrical genius the Mighty Shadow has made to TT. Too many icons have passed on, unrecognised and in virtual disgrace. A trend which I hope future governments will be intent on reversing. The Mighty Shadow won the calypso monarch contest in 2000 with the song, What's wrong with me. I think the song was inspired after several failed attempts at the competition and a lack of respect for his abilities and genius lyrics. People tend to only realise how great you are after you have passed on.

SIMON WRIGHT, CHAGUANAS