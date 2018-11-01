Thanks Dr Bailey
THE EDITOR: I want to further highlight the contribution calypsonian and lyrical genius the Mighty Shadow has made to TT. Too many icons have passed on, unrecognised and in virtual disgrace. A trend which I hope future governments will be intent on reversing. The Mighty Shadow won the calypso monarch contest in 2000 with the song, What's wrong with me. I think the song was inspired after several failed attempts at the competition and a lack of respect for his abilities and genius lyrics. People tend to only realise how great you are after you have passed on.
SIMON WRIGHT, CHAGUANAS
Reply to "Thanks Dr Bailey"