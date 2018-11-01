Teachers told to use students’ washroom

CLASSES were dismissed early on today at the Success/Laventille Composite school after teachers left the compound when they were told they would have to use the students' washrooms.

When contacted, general secretary of the TT Unified Teachers' Association Fitzroy Daniel said he was unaware of the situation. However, he soon learned that the teachers were unexpectedly locked out of the staff room.

"Apparently there are two keys to the staff room. One is kept by the principal and the other by another teacher, both of whom did not attend classes that day so the teachers had no way of accessing the staff room.

"The teachers were told that they would have to use the students' bathroom during the day which they found unacceptable. I mean, how could you have teachers and students using the same washroom?"

Daniel said he spoke with a ministry employee attached to the permanent secretary's office and was told the PS was trying to rectify the matter. Several calls made to Education Minister Anthony Garcia to determine how this incident was not repeated went unanswered.