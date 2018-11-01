Renegades celebrates 70 yrs with concert

Francis Prime

REIGNING National Senior and Junior Panorama Champions the BP Renegades will cap off their 70th anniversary year with a celebratory concert titled Beyond Horizons. From Jit Samaroo to Duvone Stewart, the Renegades brand of music and showmanship will be on show at this production.

Beyond Horizons will take patrons on a musical journey that spans 70 years, highlighting some of Renegades’ iconic performances on November 17, from 7 pm at the Courtyard of the Government Campus Plaza on Richmond Street, Port of Spain. The event promises to deliver a festive ambience and an exciting production from the BP Renegades Senior and Youth Orchestras, supported by a stellar cast of entertainers.

Renegades’ concert chairman Colin Greaves said in a media release, “We’re not just doing another typical steelpan concert, we’re recreating history and delivering a truly memorable experience. This is intended to be a grand production unlike any other done by a steelband in this country. We’re using state-of-the-art lighting, sound, multimedia screens and special effects to deliver an exhilarating show that we hope will become the new benchmark.”

Highly-acclaimed saxophonist Francis Prime, dynamic guitarist Dean Williams, and vocal powerhouse Sharon Phillips will perform alongside Renegades for carefully-selected pieces from the band’s repertoire. Other guest performers include Oscar B, Myron B, Samuel Thomas Jr, Malick Folk Performing Company, Shiv Shakti Dance Company and Nobel Douglas’ Lilliput Children’s Theatre.

Patrons will have the option of general admission or VIP tickets and can walk with a cooler.

“We want people to come out and really celebrate with the BP Renegades family. It’s been an incredible journey thus far and we want you to relive the memories and celebrate the music,” Greaves said.