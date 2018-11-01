PM: Cancer of corruption in TT

PM Dr Keith Rowley. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister today declared that TT has “a cancer called corruption.” Dr Rowley made this declaration at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre.

The PM’s declaration came after the Court of Appeal ruled on Monday for the Estate Management and Business Development Company to follow the money in relation to alleged wrongdoing in relation to the Caroni Roads contract.

Rowley said this was one of many corruption matters which will be finding their way to court. “All is going to come out in the wash,” he said. The PM slammed the Opposition for trying to mislead the population about the People’s National Movement (PNM) being involved in corruption. Unlike other people and groups in TT, Rowley declared that the PNM does not subscribe to the view that “all of we thief.”

He produced a Cabinet note December 4, 2014, to show that proper procurement procedures were not followed under the then People’s Partnership government to acquire the TTS Nelson II vessel from the Chinese government for the Coast Guard. Rowley said there was no secrecy in talks to establish a Sandals resort in Tobago or acquire fast ferries and Coast Guard vessels from Australia.

Rowley said UNC MP Dr Roodal Moonilal’s attempt to blame the PNM for flooding in Greenvale was an attempt to distract public attention from serious developments in court regarding corruption. The PM promised to speak to the media tomorrow at the Parliament at 11.30 am about all issues pertaining to Greenvale.