Petrotrin sues against Industrial Court considering MOA

STATE-OWNED Petrotrin has sought judicial review of the decision of the Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprises Development, to forward the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed between the Government and the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) to the registrar of the Industrial Court (IC)

The IC had granted an injunction last month to the OWTU, preventing Petrotrin from issuing termination letters to workers. The union had argued that based on the MOA, government ought to have consulted with them on options to generate oil production for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.

The Appeal court subsequently overturned the IC’s ruling and Petrotrin commenced termination and so far, most of the employees have received letters. The company ceases to exist as of November 30. Two new companies will take over production and refining on a smaller scale.

Filed on Tuesday, the judicial review application stated that the ministry acted contrary to law and committed a dereliction of duty, by forwarding to the IC, the MOA. The basis for so contending, is that such a document was not a conclusion of any matter that gives it any legal effect within the meaning of the Act.