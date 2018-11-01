No TT students deregistered

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday said no TT students were deregistered at the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Mona Campus in Jamaica.

Referring to a report in the Jamaica Gleaner, Garcia said it was wrong to say that 800 students were deregistered at Mona, as most of those students had worked out a payment plan.

Garcia explained that noTT student was affected by this situation, as once they were able to show they had GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses Programme) funding, they were allowed to continue.

Garcia is in Jamaica to attend a UWI council meeting which takes place every three months.

He is also scheduled to attend a UWI finance and general purposes meeting and is due to return to TT on Friday.

UWI St Augustine Campus principal Prof Brian Copeland, who is also in Jamaica for meetings at Mona, said this matter appears to involve Jamaican students only.

He told Newsday it was raised last year by the Mona Guild. A report on Monday in the Gleaner said 800 new students of UWI’s Mona campus had been deregistered for failing to pay their tuition fees or arranging a payment scheme. But an RJR News online report on the same day said the majority had since re-registered.

Mona Guild president Shevon Williams said he is in dialogue with the administration of UWI to extend the deadline. About 300 students still have outstanding tuition fees, he said, but the number is quickly declining.