Naps whip Pres in top-of-table battle

Naparima College player Decklan Marcelle and Aleem Barclay of Presentation College San Fernando vie for the ball during thew SSFL clash at Naparima’s Grounds, Lewis Street, San Fernando.

NAPARIMA, spurred on by their home fans, whipped Presentation San Fernando 3-1 yesterday, at Lewis Street in San Fernando, in a top-of-the-table battle in the Premiership Division of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL).

The result saw Naparima narrow the gap between themselves and league leaders Presentation to one point, with two rounds of matches remaining.

Presentation, the defending champs, took the lead courtesy of a 14th minute penalty from Jordan Riley, but Naps stormed back with three goals in the space of 18 second-half minutes.

Daquon Foster equalised from a freekick in the 51st, followed by strikes from Isa Bramble (65th) and Seon Shippley (69th).

Third-placed San Juan stayed in the hunt for the title after a 1-1 draw away to St Anthony’s at Westmoorings.

On the other end of the points standings, Bishop’s High, who were on a bye, were officially relegated as Valencia and Trinity East played to a 2-2 draw at Trincity.

Fatima moved closer to the drop as they fell to a 1-0 loss at home to QRC. Fatima are second from bottom of the 15-team table with eight points from 13 matches. They must defeat Valencia in their final match on Monday to avoid relegation.

Another team who stayed in the bottom three were St Mary’s, after they were beaten 4-2 at home to East Mucurapo.

Trinity Moka and St Augustine contested an entertaining 3-3 draw at Maraval, while St Benedict’s conceded a late goal as they drew 1-1 against Carapichaima at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.

St Benedict’s went ahead on the hour-mark through a deflected shot from Aaron Rodney. The midfielder had a shot from outside the penalty box which struck the outstretched left leg of defender Akeil Vesprey and wrong-footed goalkeeper Aaron Best.

But, in the third and final minute of stoppage time, Carapichaima captain Kevon Williams levelled the scores.

A left-footed cross from the right by Josiah King fell to the path of Williams who evaded his opposite skipper Keon Boney and drilled his right-footed shot beyond the reach of goalie Leonard Richardson.