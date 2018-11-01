Marijuana field destroyed in Moruga forest

MARIJUANA trees and cured marijuana worth over two million dollars, were destroyed by officers of the Southern Division Task Force and the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit, during a marijuana eradication exercise conducted in the Moruga district on yesterday.

The exercise, coordinated by Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed and ASP (Ag) Peter Ramdeen, was conducted between 6 am and 5 pm, on yesterday.

During the exercise, officers proceeded to a forested area in La Lune Village, Moruga, where they came across 1,500 fully grown marijuana trees, 130 pounds of cured marijuana and 1,000 seedlings, along with three makeshift camps. The trees and cured marijuana have an estimated street value of TT$2,089,000. The trees and the camps were subsequently destroyed.

Investigations are ongoing.