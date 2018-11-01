Live Music District helps boost flood relief

LuJoe and The Gifted at the Fiesta Plaza launch of of the Live Music District.

VICTIMS of the recent floods across the country are set to receive additional relief following the launch of the second phase of the TT Music Company’s (MusicTT) Live Music District (LMD) with a concert at Fiesta Plaza in MovieTowne, Invader’s Bay, on Sunday.

The additional relief was donated by members of the audience, who showed their solidarity with those affected by the flooding by making monetary contributions in jars, throughout the musical performances. Others donated non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and school supplies.

Among the artistes performing were Donald Job, Daniel Griffith, Keone Osbourne, Noche Blanca and Miss Renuka. They entertained with a variety of genres including soca, pop, R&B and gospel. Pannist Joshua Joseph awed the audience with his rendition of the late Shadow’s Dingolay.

The feature performers Kern Sumerville and LuJoe and The Gifted, closed off the night’s entertainment. The versatile Sumerville covered Stevie Wonder’s Overjoyed and Labrinth’s Jealous and again impressed with the pan.

LuJoe and The Gifted serenaded the audience with decades-old tunes such as Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean and Let’s Dance Let’s Shout; Wild Cherry’s Play that Funky Music White Boy and Mighty Sniper’s Portrait of Trinidad.

Speaking about the public’s support for the venture, Melissa Jimenez, general manager of MusicTT said after the event, “We are grateful for the level of support we’ve had for this benefit and the Live Music District. We look forward to an exciting second phase with the introduction of instrumentalists on the artist roster, more venues hosting live performances, more of the events you love, with the inclusion of a parang event for the season and greater opportunities for our local artistes.”

The second phase of the LMD will continue at various venues and events throughout Port of Spain and neighbouring towns until December.