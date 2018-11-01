Homes of disabled people to get relief

File photo: Residents of El Socorro south come out in boats to survey the flood damage and to assist their fellow residents on Tuesday. The community has been experiencing flooding due to the heavy rainfall and run off since last Friday. Photo by Roger Jacob

Close to 50 disabled people who were rescued from rising flood waters two weekends ago will benefit from a project aimed at sanitising and bringing relief to them.

The project titled “We Care” will begin on Sunday in the Kelly Village and Warrenville districts.

Councillor for the two areas, Samauel Sankar, together with volunteers from churches, mosques, temples, the Rotary Club and Victor Hitlal along with an expert in cleaning and sanitising will be among those involved in the project.

Councillor Sankar said the genesis of the idea to assist the differently-abled came about after the widespread flooding in the two electoral districts.

He said in one instance a stroke victim who lived in a downstairs apartment in Warrenville had to be placed on a spine table and removed to higher ground when flood waters invaded his apartment.