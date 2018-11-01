Dr Carrington: Young men most at risk

Dr Agatha Carrington, Secretary for Health, Wellness and Family Development, Tobago House of Assembly (THA), says statistics have shown that TT still has the highest rate of HIV infection among young men between the ages of 25 and 34.

Addressing the launch of the Tobago Aids Coordinating Committee (TACC) at the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Scarborough, on Monday, Carrington also claimed there were 11,000 people living with the infection in TT.

She said TT is ranked 91 out of 229 countries around the world that are impacted by the condition.

"We note as well that in our country, HIV is ranked among the first ten major causes of death in our population. And so, as a country and as an island, we have recognised this as a priority health condition requiring priority action and requiring a coordinated response," she said.

Noting global attempts, through several international declarations and agreements, to eliminate HIV/Aids by 2030, Carrington said since the Kelvin Charles-led THA assumed office in 2016, it has been working steadfastly to ensure that the care and support required for clients is addressed and in recognistion of the needs of these clients.

However, she said in advance of the launch of the TACC, the Assembly recognised that staffing to facilitate its work needed to be reviewed.

Carrington said in the interim, the Division has been receiving assistance from the Medical Research Foundation and other agencies as it builds capacity.

Outlining several initiatives being undertaken in the fight against HIV/Aids, she they have been pursuing initiatives to prevent mother to child transmission.

Carrington said Tobago's treatment, care and support also continues through the Health Promotion Clinic, Tobago Regional Health Authority.

"In Tobago, we would ensure that the work of the committee is sustained. We will work towards eradicating stigma and discrimination," she said.

"We will pursue the availability of anti-retroviral drugs. We will pursue efforts through central government and other international agencies who support treatment and care."