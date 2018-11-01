Digital future where no one is left behind ITU deputy secretary general's goal for global telecom

Deputy Secretary- General, International Telecommunications Union Malcolm Johnson Source: https://www.itu.int

Technology continues to evolve exponentially each year. Many of these advancements are experienced by people throughout TT. However, not many are aware that there is a body which governs the devices which enter TT, and even the guidelines governing their design, function and disposal.

Malcolm Johnson has been deputy secretary general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for four of the 12 years he has been part of the organisation.

"My vision is a digital future where nobody is left behind, where opportunities have no boundaries." Johnson said his vision stems from his past, being born in Trallwng, a small town in Powys, Wales. He said where he was born may have impacted him in a way which sees him working tirelessly for children in the most remote parts of the world to have access to technology.

Johnson said the three-day event which started on October 1 brought Commonwealth countries from all over the world together, and was well supported. "I have come a long way for the conference, and was pleased to see there was a very good turnout, very good speaking and very good support from TT for organising and hosting the event."

The ITU is the specialised agency of the United Nations which manages information and communication technology. "Interestingly, it is the oldest international organisation, being formed 153 years ago to overcome the problems of the telegraph services."

He said providing for international interconnection and interoperability (the ability of computer systems or software to exchange and make use of information) continues as its main purpose until today. "Of course, things are far more complex now than they were then, with new technology coming along every day."

The basic function of ITU is to ensure all the technologies produced by different vendors from all over the world are equipped and can interoperate with each other, "So, you buy a mobile phone from Samsung, and it can work in communication with a phone from Apple," he said.

ITU also ensures common standards, resulting in a benefit in reduced cost of the service and equipment. "We also help countries to take the best advantage of technology, both for their economies and societies, by adopting policies and regulations which can encourage the roll-out of the technology while encouraging investment from the private sector."

CTU role in global telecom

Johnson said the ITU may not be a very well-known organisation despite being in operation for 153 years. He attributes this to the efficiency at which the organisation fulfils its tasks on a global scale. "If satellites started colliding and falling to earth, or every time you go to make a call on your mobile phone your television switched off, probably ITU would be much better known."

ITU depends heavily on regional coordination, he said, emphasising that the organisation has 193 governments and about 600 private companies which are members, including the Caribbean. The body representing Caribbean states is the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), which has its headquarters in Barbados.

He said international treaties governing the use of technology must be maintained, and this process of maintenance requires regional proposals given the size of the membership. "First we get regional coordination."

In the Caribbean, the CTU coordinates proposals from the region to the ITU. Commonwealth countries play an important role, agreeing on common objectives in spite of being very diverse in terms of development and geographic spread.

It took a number of initiatives to get developing countries like TT involved in the work of standards process. "When I started it was basically the developed countries like those from Europe and North America, Japan, South Korea and China. But now we have more developing countries participating in standards work than developed countries."

Part of the responsibilities of the ITU also includes the regulation of devices and technological products entering countries, ensuring they meet international standards. "A lot of equipment entering many countries were counterfeit, and were not being tested." Johnson started this project in 2008, and it is now mature.

Technology and climate change

The work of the ITU in climate change is another initiative of the body about which Johnson is passionate. He said, "When I first started it people wondered what ITU had to do with climate change, but of course, it is well recognised now that ITU has a big role to play especially in reducing energy consumption, helping to adapt to climate change."

This he said is done through monitoring climate change and e-waste (electronic waste), which has to do with the disposal of electronic products, while encouraging recycling and being part of the development of technology to facilitate a decrease in the use of paper.

"An example, I like to give is that of the ITU standards for phone chargers. That was done with the agreement of all the major vendors. On would imagine with all the government and private members that deciding on a single connection for the charger was quite an endeavour, but we achieved it."

Accessibility is also a main focus for ITU, which seeks to ensure that information technology reaches as many people as possible on a global scale. This had an impact on TT where the ITU/ CTU worked in collaboration with the former government of TT in exposing children to technology through the one laptop per student programme and other programmes which facilitate the exposure of people in remote parts of the world to products of the newest technological advancement.

Accessibility also takes into consideration the use of technology by those who are physically challenged.

"We also encourage people with disabilities to participate in ITU meetings. They can best say what they need. We, therefore, provide captioning in our meetings for those who have hearing challenges and assistance for those who are blind. Part of accessibility also includes the use of technology by women."

Johnson said since the initiatives have been put in place, there has been a steady increase in reports on women in technology.

"We need to do more joint work. We cannot progress in technology without collaborating, otherwise, we may end up duplicating effort." Johnson said he believes in a combined effort in working toward the common good.