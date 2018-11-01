Digicel: Big surprises for customers

Digicel TT's CEO Jabbor Kayumov

After the draw of a million dollar winner on November 7, in Digicel’s 7/7/7 campaign, loyal customers can look forward to a bigger and better campaign for the festive season of Christmas.

Speaking to the media today at a business update conference held at ANSA Centre, Maraval, Digicel CEO Jabbor Kayumov said while he cannot expose in-depth details about the campaign, Digicel is going to come up with a campaign which will create opportunities for all customers to benefit.

“It is a real Christmas order. What I want to say is there will be thousands of surprises, real surprises will be given to our customers – tens of thousands.

“I would say almost 100,000 but it is about how you pack it and how you give it. I don’t want to disclose the details of the campaign but it will be launched mid-November. As soon as we identify the person who wins $1 million from the 7/7/7 draw.”