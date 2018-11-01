Customised pan manufacturing launched

Professor Clement Imbert, MIC chairman welcomes the audience at the launch of the customised steelpan manufacturing programme for NGC.

THE MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) has launched a customised steelpan manufacturing programme at its head office in Macoya. This customized programme is the result of a Memorandum of Agreement signed in July, between MIC-IT and the National Gas Company (NGC) to benefit sponsored steel band members.

It is intended to arm graduates with knowledge and practical skills for pan construction, pan tuning and fabrication of the necessary pan tools and accessories.

At the launch, NGC president Mark Loquan indicated that NGC sponsoring the programme was not just another corporate social responsibility activity. He said that looking through a sustainability lens, NGC’s aim is to ensure a global competitive advantage and to transform it into a sustainable industry.

Also speaking at the launch, Assistant General Manager, Training Division, Nathan Langaigne, proudly announced that this programme was developed specifically with NGC’s vision for sustaining the steelpan by its Macoya Workforce Development Centre (MWDC).

“We recognise the global importance and cultural significance of our national instrument and we are honoured to create and deliver a programme that would generate skilled craftsmen and musicians to fabricate and manufacture the steel pan whilst ensuring the patriotic growth of our steel pan legacy, all through education and training”.

This programme will be offered to members of NGC’s sponsored and part-sponsored steel bands for their development in three, six-month cycles concluding June 2021.

Participants will learn both practical and theoretical aspects of steel pan construction and tuning, the science of sound and the history of pan, an introduction to sound engineering, music technology, an introduction to Machine shop, welding and fabrication, related mathematics and science and computer applications.