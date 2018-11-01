Chaguanas man found dead at Maracas lookout

Maracas Bay police discovered the body of a Chaguanas man slumped in the driver’s seat of his Tiida car at the Maracas Bay lookout on Monday night.

He has been identified as Darren Isaac, 32, of Balmoral Park, Chaguanas.

He appeared to have been shot in the abdomen, and nothing appeared to have been stolen.

At about 8 pm on Monday, the police were on mobile patrol close to the scene when they saw a maroon coloured car with the headlights on.

Upon checking, they found Isaac.