Budget approved

President Paula Mae Weekes

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes has given her assent to the 2018/2019 budget. Checks by Newsday showed that the President gave her assent to the budget on October 26.

By law, the budget must be passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate before October 31 (yesterday). The House concluded its budget debate on October 10.

The House’s Standing Finance Committee passed the budget on October 16 with 21 Government MPs voting for it and ten Opposition MPs abstaining. The Senate passed the budget on October 22. The House sits on Friday to debate a motion to approve the Report of the Joint Select Committee on the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018.