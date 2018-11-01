Ban firecrackers

THE EDITOR: I call upon the relevant heads to band the use of firecrackers and the selling of it too. A firecracker or bamboo bursting..sounds similar to a gunshot not so?

Its so ridiculous! What is the joy of the sound of a firecracker or bamboo bursting?

It is so ridiculous! Every single year for Divali and Christmas time is the same thing! What does that have to do with those two seasons? There are lots of people suffering with heart illnesses, children are scared out of their skin!

In some cases, parents would have barely gotten a child to fall asleep when loud explosions from firecrackers would wake the child who would then not go back to sleep for hours.

And then there are the innocent animals that hear those sounds 10-20 times more loudly than humans do.

It is so insensitive to them because they don't understand anything. So many pets go missing because of the foolishness of these idiots. And they sometimes get lost or run over. Its so heartbreaking.

And some people would say, "Lock up your pets!" or, "Put them on a chain!"

Let me say this: "The sound of those firecrackers and bamboo bursting sends those animals crazy!" Even if they are in a fenced yard and they hear that sound, they look to squeeze themselves somehow through the fence or gate. And sometimes they get away or get squeezed or hung. Its a serious thing people.

I ask all animal owners to try your best to secure your fur babies indoors for this period. And please if any pets go missing during this time, I ask the owners to go to the relevant authorities and make a report and take it very seriously because your pet is your responsibility.

And please don't give up on finding your lost pet. Check the shelters like TTSPCA, Animal Alive, etc.

NAMINI BOODO, San Fernando