Almost blows at Pan Trinbago

Beverly Ramsey-Moore

The first day in office for newly elected Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore was a mixed bag. First she was presented with a letter at 10.30 am by Amar Properties Developers Ltd signed by Rodriguez Amar, stating if the outstanding $200,000 owed to Pan Trinbago wasn’t paid by November 7, they will have to vacate the building, Then at the meeting between the new and outgoing pan executives, she was faced with a flare up among old members of the executive.

Ramsey-Moore reportedly had to “put on her motherly hat to instill calm in the organisation.”

Before Newsday got to the pan headquarters on Park Street, Port of Spain to chat with the new president, a source said that during a meeting yesterday between the incoming and outgoing executives saw the past secretary Richard Forteau accuse the immediate past president Keith Diaz of wrongdoings to which the latter responded in an aggressive manner. It was at this time when outgoing trustee Allan “Pablo” Augustus rushed to Forteau’s defense and “a dust up ensued.”

Some members of the new executive had to part the warring factions before the meeting continued with Diaz pledging to work with the new committee should it need any advice or help with ongoing matters and the history behind them, which he said Ramsey-Moore was thankful for.

The new president in an interview with Newsday said she thanked the entire past executive for their contribution and stated that if the need should ever arise she would call on them for whatever input they may have. She said: “Despite their mistakes there is always a good part of anybody.”

She also said that all relevant documents that needed immediate attention were handed over by Diaz while Forteau gave up the keys to his office. Following that meeting another meeting was held between the new executive and the staff at Pan Trinbago and the first thing she informed them about is the letter from Amar.

She said: “The way going forward is that we have to treat with things in the short term, mid-term and long term. And the first thing we have to do is treat with staff who were disgruntled and uplift them. Remember they haven’t been paid for the last six months.”