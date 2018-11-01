18-year-old woman held with cocaine

An 18-year-old woman was held with cocaine on her birthday.

The Sea Lots woman was one of two arrested for the possession of cocaine on Abbatoir Road, Port of Spain this afternoon.

According to police, constables John and Marcellin of the PoS City Police responded to an anonymous tip that a drug deal was in progress.

They visited the area at about 12.30 pm when thwy saw the people and found a small quantity of cocaine on the woman.

She was arrested along with a 36-year-old Cascade man.