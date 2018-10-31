Yoruba symposium starts tomorrow

Roderick “Chuck” Gordon

IN commemoration of the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015 to 2024 as declared by the United Nations) and African History Month, the Success Laventille Networking Committee (SLNC) and Ile Ebe Yamoja, in collaboration with the National Archives and the Emancipation Support Committee (ESC), will host a two-day symposium and workshops under the theme Yoruba Village – Towards Reclamation, Reconnection, Reparation.

The symposium starts tomorrow at the Laventille Community Complex, Eastern Main Road Laventille. However, the workshops will be held in November, at the complex and at the Laventille Festival Village, the home of the Laventille Rhythm Section Festival Centre at the corner of Marcella Street and Bertie Marshall Boulevard.

Tertiary and secondary students, particularly those within the community, and the public are invited to participate in the activities, which are meant to raise awareness of the Yoruba Village, its history, cultural retention, especially those linked to Carnival, and its contribution. Peter Gittens, secretary of the SLNC told Newsday there is an area of East Port of Spain, once called the Yoruba Village, that was the home of many indentured Africans who settled there after Emancipation in 1838.

He identified Belmont, Gonzales, Laventille, Morvant and Beetham as those parts of East Port of Spain, that comprised the people of African nations, adding that the Yoruba people were the largest set, though there were the Rada and Kongo people among others, and they were later joined by Caribbean migrants, who also had strong African roots. Gittens said through a series of academic and cultural presentations, students will learn of the African retention of the Yoruba Village and its influence on many aspects of TT life, especially Carnival.

“This is the first time we are having an event at this level and we are hoping to have a follow up during Carnival 2019, because it is necessary to make the young ones aware of their ancestral history and to get a sense of pride.”

Gittens added that so far the response from schools in Port of Spain, Laventille, Belmont, Morvant and even Woodbrook is good.

Day One begins with a drum call at 9 am, and after welcome remarks and libation, an overview of the theme will be given by the ESC, followed by a presentation by Dr Rita Pemberton on the Historical context of African indentured labour and settlement in Yoruba Village. Avery Ammon, Merle Albino De Coteau and Peter Biddeau will have a conversation recounting ancestral memory, and there will be a discussion on African linkages in calypso by Dr Michael Toussaint and Roderick “Chuck” Gordon. Olatunji Somorin will speak on the Yoruba influence in Carnival to be followed by a cultural presentation.

After a break, Dr Claudius Fergus will talk about understanding reparation, then counselling psychologist Anna Maria Mora will address the theme: Your culture is your immune system, before the presentation of an African fashion showcase by Queen Ekwe.

On day two, there will be presentations on varying aspects of business, from starting a small company to building co-operatives in the Yoruba Village. Among those speakers are Derek Lewis, Joseph Remy and Dianne Joseph.

Free workshops will continue at the village throughout the month of November.