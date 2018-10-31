T&TEC: It’s our people, not criminals

STATE electricity utility TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) says it is aware of messages circulating on social media about so-called criminals dressed as T&TEC workers who have been attempting to access home-owner’s property under the pretence of carrying out post-flood damage assessment.

T&TEC issued a press release confirming that the workers are in fact bona fide employees of T&TEC’s Metering Department, carrying out routine quality assurance checks of meters in south Trinidad.

Contrary to the circulated social media message, T&TEC does on occasion, carry out checks of meters and would need to access customers’ properties in order to do so. The employees in the incident were carrying their identification cards, although no attempt was made by the customer or his/her representative who initially come to the gate, to view them.

T&TEC is aware that criminals do impersonate legitimate companies as a cover for unlawful activities and we remind our customers that, if in doubt, they should ask for proper identification or call the utilities security department at 794-7264.

T&TEC, the release stated, remains accessible and responsive to its customers and also values the safety and wellness of its employees. "We encourage all to partner with us so that we may continue to provide excellent customer service."