Teen apologises in court for false robbery report

Rhaqueem Joseph, 18, appeared before magistrate Sanara Toon-McQuilkin in the Port of Spain Magistrate's Third Court this morning to face the charge of making a false report yesterday afternoon, when he claimed he was robbed of $1,500 while walking along Frederick Street.

The complainant, constable Dwayne John of the Port of Spain City Police was in the court and confirmed that Joseph made the report at around 3 pm yesterday when he claimed he was robbed of the cash.

The officers did not believe Joseph's story and after questioning him further, he admitted that he lost the money gambling.

Joseph pleaded guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with his mother to act as surety.

After Toon-McQuilkin sternly warned him over the seriousness of his actions, Joseph apologised to the court, his mother and constable John for wasting their time.