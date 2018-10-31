Teachers wear red to agitate for start of negotiations

Lynsley Doodhai

TEACHERS across the country have started wearing red ribbons to agitate for the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) to begin negotiations for a new collective agreement for the period October 01, 2014 to September 30, 2017.

Calling on the CPO to immediately commence negotiations president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), Lynsley Doodhai said three years have elapsed since the association submitted proposals in November 2015 and called on teachers to be ready when they call for action.

The union’s general council, in a recent meeting, noted with consternation that there has been no acknowledgement of these proposals.

Doodhai said teachers are falling further behind as they are now in the second year of a new bargaining period that extends from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2020.

“The general council is of the view that this is totally unacceptable and highly contemptuous of the CPO, especially as TTUTA has made numerous attempts to kickstart these negotiations. The general council is unanimous in its view that this disrespectful and condescending attitude of the CPO cannot be tolerated any longer. TTUTA is demanding that the CPO immediately commence negotiations,” Doodhai said

He pointed to the vitally important role teachers play in the development of human resource of the country, especially given the difficult living and social conditions arising out of the challenging economic times.

He referenced Education Minister Anthony Garcia’s recent statement about the education system recording its best academic performance in years to say that teachers must be credited for this feat.

“The minister has also commended teachers for going beyond the call of duty not only in their nurturing of students in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, but also as in their support of the use of schools as emergency shelters in the recent flooding disaster.

“There are therefore compelling reasons for insisting that teachers’ contributions be appreciated, and that they be fairly compensated for their work.”

Recalling TTUTA’s recent engagement in the day of rest and reflection, Doodhai urged the CPO to act urgently to ensure teachers do not feel further frustrated and demotivated by her inaction.

“TTUTA earnestly hopes that teachers will not be forced to leave their classrooms in and effort to demand their just dues,” Doodhai said.