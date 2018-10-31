Stollmeyer resigns as ARC president

BRIAN STOLLMEYER has resigned as president of the Arima Race Club (ARC), a post he held since June 24.

Stollmeyer, the son of ex-Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies cricketer Jeffrey Stollmeyer, tendered his resignation over the weekend.

When contacted yesterday, Stollmeyer replied, “no comment, sorry.”

But he confirmed, “yes, I’ve resigned.”

Asked about his accomplishments while as ARC boss, Stollmeyer responded, “I cannot comment, thanks all the same.”

In a Newsday interview on June 25, Stollmeyer, who is also a racehorse owner and breeder, was quoted as saying, “The (ARC) is bankrupt basically, so I’ve taken over an entity (that) needs renewal. It needs transformation and it needs to grow.”

Baskaran Bassawh, the ARC first vice-president, will now act as ARC president.