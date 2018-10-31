San F’do streets to be renamed after icons

A recommendation has been made for a street in his birthplace of San Fernando named after TT’s first Olympic gold medallist, Hasely Crawford.

It is proposed that Independence Avenue be renamed Hasely Crawford Independence Avenue.

In 2001 the national stadium, Port of Spain, was named in honour of the former track and field athlete, who brought sporting glory to this country in 1976 at the Montreal games.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said this is one of several streets in the city to be named or renamed after local sporting and cultural icons, as well as businessmen and medical professionals.

Last month, the General Purposes Committee agreed to the proposal and at the San Fernando City Corporation’s (SFCC) statutory meeting last Thursday, Regrello tabled the list to be ratified by the committee.

The unnamed street between Independence Avenue and Lady Hailes Avenue, opposite the Hatters panyard,may be named Steve Achaiba Street. Achaiba was Hatters’ arranger ,who brought home to San Fernando the National Panorama title in 1975 with an arrangement of Tribute to Spree Simon. Achaiba is also credited with giving the world the magic of the late Ken “Professor” Philmore when he heard him playing and begged his father to let him play with Hatters.

In memory of Philmore’s contribution to San Fernando and the world, the street from Paradise Street corner to Library corner is to be renamed Ken Philmore Street.

Another pan legend, Lennox “Bob­by” Mo­hammed, who in 1965 be­came the youngest arranger to win a Panora­ma ti­tle, with the San Fer­nan­do-based band Guin­ness Cav­a­liers, is also to be honoured with a street between upper High Street and Harris Promenade.

One hundred and 30 years ago, the Belgrove family established a funeral home in San Fernando and for this contribution to business in the city, Henry Street, between Coffee Street and Medine Street, may become Belgrove Lane.

Crosby Lane is to be renamed Guides Lane after JE Guides Funeral Home, which has served the city for the past 70 years.

Quenca Street is be renamed Dr Rupert Indar Snr Street in honour of the entrepreneur and surgeon.