Rain jitters in Central

UPDATE:

Residents of Warrenville, Madras Road, St Helena and Kelly Village yesterday expressed panic because of the persistent rain and were bracing for flooding in these areas, which were inundated with floodwaters last week.

Some residents who lost everything and were in the process of furnishing their homes with new items such as fridges, stoves, living room suites and beds said they will have to put that on hold pending the outcome of the severe weather.

Yesterday the Caroni river started rising and drains and ponds began filling up as rain fell for several hours.

Some residents from Madras Road said they were contemplating moving out of their homes for fear of flooding. Others who had only just finished removing sludge from their homes after last week’s flooding said they could not cope with another flood.

Cassandra Ali of Warrenville told Newsday,“I am frustrated. I lost everything. All I have is a bare house and now with additional rainfall I am fearing the worst. But I know this time around if it floods again there might only be structural damage to the house, because I have nothing in the house to be destroyed. But I am fearful for my safety. I do not want to go through this again.”

She said the previous week was like a nightmare when she awoke from a deep sleep on the Saturday to find her house in about four feet of water and a caiman swimming behind her stove.

Ali said she sat on her kitchen counter and awaited help from her neighbours. She was eventually rescued by an off-duty soldier who used a dinghy to get to her, and was taken to a shelter.

She returned home three days later and found a snake in a kitchen cupboard and sludge everywhere.

She spent almost a week cleaning her home. From Monday of this week she was able to rest and hoped never to encounter such an ordeal again.

But yesterday when the rain began Ali had a panic attack and was comforted by relatives.

Another resident said he was moving out to a relative’s home in Curepe because he was suffering from depression after losing most of his possessions.

Yesterday MP for Mayaro Ruston Parray denied reports on social media that roofs had been blown off in that constituency.

ORIGINAL STORY:

