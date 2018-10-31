Queen’s Park, Ventures secure Open titles at Indoor Hockey

QUEEN’S PARK and Ventures secured the respective open men’s and women’s titles on Sunday, as the TT Hockey Board (TTHB) National Indoor Tournament ended at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

The Park ites defeated Defence Force 5-3 in the men’s final.

Kadeem Fortune netted twice for the Parkites, in the ninth and 24th minutes, while there was a goal apiece for Jordan Reynos (11th), Shawn Lee Quay (23rd) and Mahinder Malli (27th).

Finding the back of the net for the Army-Coast Guard combination were Nicholas Wren (fourth), Mickel Pierre (sixth) and Marcus James (31st). In the women’s decider, Ventures needed a sudden-death shoot-out to defeat Paragon 3-2, after the scores were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time. In the shoot-out phase, Anya Sealy and Amanda George scored for Ventures, while Kristin Thompson and Avion Ashton struck for Paragon.In the sudden-death stage, George was the only person to find the back of the net, to guarantee victory for the Ventures outfit. Earlier, George netted twice for Ventures, in the 17th and 24th minutes. Arielle Williams (13th) and Felicia King (39th) were the goal-getters for Paragon.

Other Results –

Men’s Open Semi-finals –

DEFENCE FORCE (5) – Marcus James 13th, 23rd; Mickel Pierre 15th; Roger Daniel 24th; Nicholas Wren 33rd vs PARAGON (5) – Akim Toussaint 2nd, 22nd, 31st, 34th; Kelon Skerritt 14th. Defence Force won 2-0 in penalties.

QUEEN’S PARK (10) – Kadeem Fortune 7th, 27th; Jerazeno Bell 12th, 34th; Shawn Lee Quay 14th, 19th; Raphael Govia 30th, 36th; Nicholas Camacho 32nd; Aidan De Gannes 40th vs FATIMA (4) – Joshua Olton 1st; Ishmael Campbell 10th; Jordan Vieira 29th, 35th.

Men’s Open Third-Place match –

PARAGON (4) – Adrian Mendez 6th, 8th; David Coker 13th; Tarell Singh 34th vs FATIMA (2) – Ishmael Campbell 20th, 39th.

Women’s Open Semi-finals –

PARAGON (3) – Naomi Sampson 10th; Arielle Williams 18th; Felicia King 34th vs HARVARD CHECKERS (1) – Patrice Padmore 6th.

VENTURES (3) – Rose-Anne Reyes 10th; Jade Piper 32nd, 36th vs SHANDY CARIB MAGNOLIA (3) – Brittney Hingh 12th, 29th; Savannah De Freitas 35th. Ventures won 2-1 on penalties.

Women’s Open Third-Place match –

SHANDY CARIB MAGNOLIA (4) – Saarah Olton 2nd; Kaitlyn Olton 5th; Savannah De Freitas 22nd, 33rd vs HARVARD CHECKERS (3) – Chemika Ellis 6th, 36th; Kwylan Jaggassar 25th.

Mixed Veterans Semi-finals –

QUEEN’S PARK (7) – Jerazeno Bell 11th, 25th; Rob Wyatt 13th; Reiza Hosein 21st; Melissa Johnson 22nd, 27th, 28th vs DEFENCE FORCE (1) – Nicholas Wren 25th.

FATIMA (5) – Brian Garcia 4th; Cristina Abreu 5th, 17th; Yesenia Luces 24th, 26th vs POLICE (2) – Fernando Beatrice 20th; Suzette Pierre 23rd.

Mixed Veterans Third-place match –

DEFENCE FORCE (10) – Nicholas Wren 7th, 8th; Gerrard Ferguson 23rd, 28th; Avanelle Lee-Huggins 18th, 22nd, 26th; Aaron McKenzie 19th, 25th; Anthony Morales 30th vs POLICE (0).

Mixed Veterans Final –

FATIMA (3) – Derek Lee 3rd, 25th; Yesenia Luces 27th vs QUEEN’S PARK (2) – Rob Wyatt 27th, 30th.

Trinity Men Semi-finals –

CARIB (3) – Jelani James 12th; Jael St Louis 19th; Jerome Joseph 34th vs NOTRE DAME (1) – Chad Pedro 4th.

SHAPE (4) – Sheldon De Lisle 2nd, 17th, 33rd; Nick Pascall 10th vs QUEEN’S PARK (3) – Ryan Daniel 4th; Michael Durity 26th, 35th.

Trinity Men Third-Place match –

NOTRE DAME (3) – Darnil Trancoso 24th, 25th, 26th vs QUEEN’S PARK (2) – Rob Wyatt 10th; Brandon Clarke 19th.

Trinity Men Final –

SHAPE (3) – Sheldon De Lisle 2nd, 21st; Leroy Sookdeo 22nd vs CARIB (3) – Kern Ramsammy 3rd; Joshua Gibson 12th; Jelani James 30th. Shape won 5-4 on penalties.

Trinity Women Final –

NOTRE DAME (1) – Tahirah Wynne 20th vs SHANDY CARIB MAGNOLIA (0).

Girls Under-19 Final –

SHANDY CARIB MAGNOLIA (3) – Kaitlyn Olton 6th, 25th; Lauryn Pounder 22nd vs PARAGON (2) – Felicia King 7th, 15th.

Boys Under-19 Final –

PARAGON (4) – Tariq Singh 2nd; Kelon Skeritt 10th, 23rd; David Coker 14th vs SHAPE (1) – Caleb Guiseppi 13th.