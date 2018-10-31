‘Pres’ aim for SSFL title today

PRESENTATION College, San Fernando will try to clinch the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division title, with a win and a bit of help when round 14 matches are played, today.

Presentation lead the standings with 29 points, four points ahead of second placed Naparima College and third placed San Juan North Secondary. If Presentation defeat their southern rivals Naparima and St Anthony’s College beat San Juan North, Presentation will be crowned champions today. Presentation did not have the best match on Saturday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by relegation threatened Fatima College.

On the other hand, Naparima will be aiming for another win against a top team after getting past San Juan North 3-2 on Saturday.

There will be a number of matches today featuring teams battling within their zones. In the north, Fatima will play an in-form Queen’s Royal College (QRC) at Fatima Ground in Mucurapo, and St Mary’s College will battle East Mucurapo Secondary at St Mary’s Ground in St Clair. St Mary’s are in 12th place and East Mucurapo are 11th and both teams will be eager for three points to avoid relegation. The bottom three teams in the 15-team standings at the end of the season will be demoted to the championship division next year. In an east zone match, Trinity College East will play Valencia Secondary at the former’s school ground.

Two matches were played on Monday after being postponed because of rain earlier in the season. QRC eased past Trinity College Moka 4-1 and St Benedict’s College got past St Anthony’s College 6-5 in a goal fest.

All matches will be played from 3.40 pm, except for the match between St Benedict’s and Carapichaima East which will start at 3.30 pm.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

Fatima College vs Queen’s Royal College, Fatima

Naparima College vs Presentation College, San Fernando, Naparima

St Anthony’s College vs San Juan North Secondary, St Anthony’s

St Benedict’s College vs Carapichaima East Secondary, Guaracara Park

St Mary’s College vs East Mucurapo Secondary, St Mary’s

Trinity College Moka vs St Augustine Secondary, Moka

Trinity College East vs Valencia Secondary, Trinity East

Bishop’s High - Bye.