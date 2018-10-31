PoS City police wreckers ready to help flood victims

Sgt Hinkson of the Port of Spain City Police points to cases of bottled water in a holding cell that were donated by wrecker contractors to assist victims of flooding.

Members of the Port of Spain City Police say they are prepared to help victims of last week's flooding in east Trinidad and are also ready to assist those who may be affected by heavy rainfall over the next three days.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, the police said they have received an overwhelming response from four wrecker contractors employed by the Port of Spain City Police saying they looked forward to more donations from private citizens to assist those affected by flooding.

One of the officers involved in gathering items for distribution said he worked with his wrecker last week in Greenvale rescuing vehicles that were trapped in high flood water.

Another said that he made donations and organised supplies to be dropped off at the McBean House of Prayer in Couva.

The items which were being kept at a holding cell at the Port of Spain City Hall, includes food stuff and bottled water and are expected to be distributed to affected areas of Greenvale, Kelly Village and St Helena on Saturday.

The officers said they were also awaiting donations of mattresses to include in their distribution.