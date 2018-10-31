My son did not deserve to die like this: security guard’s mom

MOLLY Khan, 56, the mother of slain security guard Kenwin Williams, said her son did not deserve to die at the hands of criminals.

“The criminals wanted money and they did not have to kill him. My son did not deserve to die like that. They did not have to take his life. Maybe they could have shot him in the foot or something.

"It happened so fast my son did not even get a chance to see the faces of the killers,” Khan told Newsday.

Williams, also called Willie, of TT Security Services Ltd, was shot in the back of the head during a heist yesterday at the entrance of Anand’s Mall at South Haven in Debe. A supervisor at Anand Low Price Supermarket, Alloy Rodriguez, 42, of Fyzabad, was shot and wounded and is warded at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Williams, the father of one, celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday. He lived alone at Derrick Road, Chase Village in Chaguanas.

Speaking at the family’s home at Mc Leod Trace in Freeport, his grieving mother said she often told him to be careful, given the nature of his job.

“He was my only son and I will miss him," she said. "Too much innocent people are losing their lives and the criminals don’t care. They don’t want to know how many children the victims have.

"Everyone loved him. My son was a very nice person.

"My sister came yesterday and broke the news.”

Police said at about 3.20 pm Williams, who was armed with two guns, got out of a Toyota Hilux and was about to take up a position at the entrance, as Rodriguez was carrying bags of cash to the supermarket.

In full view of customers, three gunmen got out of a gold Nissan Almera and shot Williams in the head and Rodriguez in both legs. Williams died at the scene.

The killers grabbed the cash and left in the car.

Southern Division police found the getaway car abandoned at Boodoo Trace, Debe soon afterwards.

Insps Corrie and Persad, Sgts Williams and Ramroop, Cpls Bisnath, Radhaykissoon and Smith, PCs Noel, Seedan and Mohammed other police visited the scene and searched for evidence.

Owner of the mall Anand Ramnarinesingh sent condolences to Williams’s family and described Rodriguez as a loyal worker.

Police from Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.