Met office bulletin updated to Yellow Alert

File photo: People walk along the flooded Eastern Main Road leading to the police station in Sangre Grande. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON

The Met office is urging the public to exercise caution when venturing outside as heavy rainfall throughout the island has caused them to update the weather alert system to yellow level.

The alert issued at about midday today on the Met office's website and Facebook page announced that intermittent showers will continue until Friday evening.

Newsday spoke to a representative at the Disaster Management Unit of the Ministry of Local Government, who said while they have received unconfirmed reports of heavy flooding in the southern part of the island– they cannot verify any of the reports, but said the Unit together with the other emergency authorities were prepared to render assistance.

This afternoon the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) issued a release urging people to avoid walking or driving along hillslide or landslide prone areas, avoid driving through flood waters and exercise proper electrical safety.